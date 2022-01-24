Lee Bowyer details Birmingham City’s transfer plans

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has told Birmingham Live that the club are looking to bring in two more players before the transfer deadline.

The Blues have already signed the likes of Teden Mengi, Onel Hernandez and Taylor Richards from Manchester United, Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion this month but their business isn’t done there.

They are now eyeing further additions as they seek to move further up the league standings in order to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle moving forwards.

Speaking about his side’s plans for the remainder of the transfer window, Bowyer was quick to outline the following:

“I think we are bringing in two at least and Craig is working hard on that. We have got one loan space left so we can’t bring in two loans, at least one of them is going to have to be permanent.”

The pressure is still very much on the shoulders of the Birmingham City boss despite the weekend victory over Barnsley, with there being a lot of unrest at the club for many reasons.

It will now be interesting to see who they get in before the window closes.

The Verdict

If there’s one way to get the fans back on side, it’s to make signings that will help to improve the team and it seems the Blues have things in the pipeline.

The loan market has served them well this season, so it is no surprise to read that they are willing to dip into it once more.

Signing someone permanently is also in their plans, so it will be intriguing to see who have they have in their sights.

The money made from the sale of Chuks Aneke back to Charlton Athletic will have boosted the club coffers and now they will be looking to reinvest some of that fee.