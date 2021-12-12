Lee Bowyer delivers verdict on Birmingham City’s current league position

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer believes his side have done a ‘great’ job to get to their current position, speaking positively to Birmingham Live despite being pegged back to 2-2 late on against Cardiff City yesterday.

The Blues currently sit in 15th place after this weekend’s round of Championship fixtures, moving up one place because of Swansea City and Blackpool’s losses, but will take little comfort from that after seeing their lead disintegrate in stoppage time with Mark McGuinness heading home a corner to secure a point for Cardiff City.

Considering Bowyer’s men were 2-0 up at half-time against Steve Morison’s strugglers, this will be seen as two points dropped by Birmingham who had the chance to remain above Preston North End with a win.

Recent inconsistency has proven to be their worst enemy, managing to scrape a 1-0 victory over Blackpool in the latter stages of last month after going winless in their previous three.

But after losing against Millwall and drawing against Cardiff since then, they find themselves in a mediocre midtable position.

Level on points with 18th-placed Bristol City, they are currently a comfortable eight points clear of the drop zone at this stage but will be wary of dropping down further after an underwhelming last five years in the second tier.

One man that is happy with where the Blues are at right now though despite their weekend setback against the Welsh outfit is manager Bowyer, who cited their small margin to teams above them as a reason for optimism.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, he said: “I think we’ve done great to be in the position we are in now, today, again if we had another two points today we’d be sitting in 10th, 11th, 12th, something like that in the league.

“We would be in a better position but where we are we’re doing a good job.”

The Verdict:

Considering how close the middle pack is at this stage, with just four points between eighth and 18th, it’s very difficult to judge how well the Blues have done this season.

This is why an assessment of their campaign can probably be better made during February or March, so these next few months will be extremely important for Bowyer who will be eager to remain in his position for this season and beyond.

Because of this, keeping talisman Troy Deeney could be key to their success and considering their underwhelming finishes in recent seasons, a noticeable improvement on their previous campaigns could be enough to keep the 44-year-old at the helm.

As long as he can keep them on the right tracks, retaining their current manager will be in the club’s best interests because this stability would do them the world of good in the coming years.

Not only do they have a clear system on the pitch, they also have a structure off it with Craig Gardner playing a big role behind the scenes. The duo of Bowyer and Gardner may not be the most experienced, but they have the Blues’ best interests at heart and will only get better with more experience under their belt.