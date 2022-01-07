Lee Bowyer delivers update on Harlee Dean’s Birmingham situation amid QPR and Cardiff transfer interest

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has reiterated the club’s transfer stance on Harlee Dean and has confirmed that there is interest in the Blues skipper in the January transfer window.

Dean was made available for transfer last month, with Bowyer revealing the news in December following the 4-0 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers – a match in which the 30-year-old was not in City’s matchday squad.

The experienced centre-back had made 15 Championship appearances this season, with his final one to date coming against Coventry City in a goalless draw in November.

Since arriving at St. Andrew’s from Brentford in 2017, Dean has made 175 league appearances for the Blues but he could be set for a switch to another second tier club, with both Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City said to be interested in a potential deal.

It’s unknown though if Birmingham are seeking a fee for Dean though, with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2023.

When speaking to the media on the eve of Birmingham’s FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle, Bowyer said on Dean’s situation, per BirminghamLive: “He is someone everyone knows the situation, we have said he can leave – and there is interest in Harlee so we will see what happens.”

The Verdict

It seems like it’s a matter of when, not if Dean departs the Midlands club this month.

There’s nothing to suggest that the defender doesn’t have the ability to play in the Championship anymore, and with both QPR and Cardiff being interested it seems that they think he’s got what it takes.

That seems to suggest it could be a personal matter as to why Dean is departing Birmingham as Bowyer looks to go in a different direction with his defence and team in general.

Dean has given four-and-a-half years of service to the club and it’s a shame to see it end like this but he will be looking to prove a point at wherever he ends up.