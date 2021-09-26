Birmingham City manager has revealed that Kristian Pedersen missed the Blues’ goalless draw with Preston on Saturday due to a minor hamstring issue.

Pedersen has been a crucial player for Birmingham at the start of the campaign and he had started all of their opening eight matches in the Championship.

That has seen him slot into the left-hand side of the back three that Bowyer has gone with at the start of the season.

However, against Preston, Pedersen was a notable absentee from the back three and George Friend came into the side alongside Dion Sanderson and Harlee Dean at the heart of the defence.

The Blues managed to record a much-needed clean sheet despite Pedersen’s absence from the squad and that came after they had shipped seven goals in their previous two Championship games.

Speaking to Birmingham Live following the draw with Preston, Bowyer revealed that Pedersen missed the game with a slight hamstring issue, while he also suggested that there is a chance that he could be back available for their meeting with Nottingham Forest next weekend.

He said: “Kristian had a little hamstring injury and if we are lucky he might be available for Forest but again we will analyse that and won’t be taking any risks because we have got the international break after that and then another two weeks.

“The Kristian one, Wednesday-Saturday is tough. He came on and trained and felt a little bit tight, he went in after the warm-up.”

The Verdict

Pedersen is a crucial member of this Birmingham squad and he was a notable absentee for them against Preston.

However, the Blues did very well to still remain compact at the back and record a clean sheet that they needed after they had gone away from their defensive solidity in recent games.

Getting the defender back will be very important for them and if he can return in time for their meeting with Nottingham Forest then that would be a real boost for Birmingham.

Having said that, the Blues needs to be careful not to rush him back into action and give his hamstring issue time to fully settle before reintroducing him back into the side.

Friend is more than experienced enough to be relied upon to come into the side in his absence over the next few games if needed. Therefore, the Blues do not have to risk rushing Pedersen back too swiftly.