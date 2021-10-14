Lee Bowyer delivers update on Birmingham City pair ahead of West Brom clash

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Neil Etheridge and Ivan Sanchez will not be involved for the game against West Brom tomorrow.

The 31-year-old keeper has featured just once this season, in the League Cup, after a tough battle with Covid-19 over the summer, whilst Sanchez has missed the past six weeks because of a pelvic problem.

There had been a hope that the pair could be involved when Blues make the short trip to The Hawthorns tomorrow night, however, speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer explained the plan for the Spanish winger and gave an update on Etheridge.

“Ivan started training with us on Monday, the plan is with Ivan to give him 45 minutes on Saturday (for the U23s), hopefully he’s alright between now and he will play 45 on Saturday.

“Neil Etheridge is working hard every day and improving, he is moving in the right direction. Mati has started the season and he is doing well, there is no decision at the moment. If things change in that department you will all be the first to know. But today Neil is not ready and Mati is doing well.”

Blues will be looking to end a five-game winless run when they take on the high-flying Baggies.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that it’s great to hear that Etheridge is back training and working every day after what he went through, and it’s understandable that they will be patient with the stopper.

It’s a shame that Sanchez won’t feature tomorrow as scoring goals has been a problem for Blues and his creativity would help but, again, there’s no point taking any risks.

Despite his absence, Bowyer does have a few more attacking options he could bring in if he wants, for what will be a very tough game.

