Lee Bowyer delivers strong opinion on Charlton Athletic’s boardroom dispute

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer says he cannot understand how financial problems have re-emerged at the club just two months after East Street Investments completed their long-awaited takeover.

The club has been plunged into uncertainty as ESI’s majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer attempts to remove Matt Southall from his position as chairman, with Nimer having declared he will not make any financial contribution until this is fulfilled.

Nimer has levelled serious accusations at Southall regarding his misuse of the club’s funds over the last two months, but Charlton have responded by announcing Nimer’s resignation from the board of directors while backing Southall’s position at The Valley.

Speaking to London News Online, Bowyer has expressed his disbelief at the public boardroom dispute which has left the club in a precarious position, while the Addicks boss described it as “wrong” that the club finds itself in further financial doubt.

“I can’t understand how this club is in this situation, so soon after the Bury scenario. How can that happen?” Bowyer questioned.

“I get there are rules and regulations and a way of doing things, but for me as manager of this football club I think they need to be changed, because this shouldn’t be happening now.

“The people who are here have only been here since January and in no time at all we’re talking about people maybe not getting paid in the future. How can that happen? It’s wrong.”

It has been just over two months since ESI completed their long-awaited takeover of the club from controversial former owner Roland Duchatelet, but the Belgian businessman still owns the club’s stadium and training ground.

The Verdict

Bowyer is definitely correct in that Charlton’s newly developed ownership problems should not have been allowed to happen so soon after the takeover, and the situation must be resolved as soon as possible in order to avoid it affecting livelihoods.

The fact there are contradictory statements being released from either side of the argument does not make it easy to separate the facts from the falsehoods, and the time may be right for the EFL to step in and resolve the situation themselves.

Furthermore, this growing uncertainty must be creating doubt in Bowyer’s mind over whether he wants to remain at The Valley for the foreseeable future. He signed a new three-year deal in January, but this was before uncertainty was cast over the club’s future.