Lee Bowyer delivers strong message to Charlton players after heavy defeat

Lee Bowyer accused some of his Charlton Athletic players of not caring enough, after they were beaten 3-0 by Blackpool at The Valley yesterday.

With the Addicks languishing in mid-table, they need to start to pick up results quickly if they are to make the top six, but they endured a disastrous afternoon against the Tangerines.

Two penalties from Jerry Yates, with a Mathew Virtue-Thick strike in between was enough to seal the points, whilst Charlton’s afternoon was made worse as Darren Pratley and Chuks Aneke were sent off.

The display angered Bowyer, who told South London Press that the current group aren’t committed enough.

“Two years ago I had a side who fought for everything. Every single game. Very rarely did I change things. I haven’t had that luxury. Even last season when our squad was depleted – at least they tried. They lost by the odd goal. See that today? Three-nil. There aren’t enough people who care, unfortunately.

“I can’t make them care. My job is to give them the information to make them better and to win games. I’m doing that. I can’t make them take it.”

The verdict

This shows that the problems run deep at Charlton right now, as for a manager to be questioning whether players care with the play-offs in sight is hugely concerning.

Having watched the side recently, most fans wouldn’t disagree with Bowyer, although that shouldn’t absolve the manager of blame himself.

Ultimately, things need to change very quickly, and it appears that serious discussions need to take place.

