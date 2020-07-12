Lee Bowyer delivers strong message as Charlton fall to another defeat

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer was furious with the officials as his side were beaten by Reading at The Valley yesterday.

The Royals took the lead after just three minutes when George Pușcaș converted what the Addicks will believe was a soft spot kick.

As well as that, Chuks Aneke saw a goal disallowed and Charlton had penalty appeals of their own that were turned down by Darren Bond. And, it’s fair to say that Bowyer was not at all happy as he spoke to the South London Press after the game.

“The officials have cost us the game today. It’s plain and simple. Chuks Aneke – his goal, is a goal. I said to the fourth official, the linesman can’t just guess. You have to be 100 percent right on these decisions. These are big moments. There’s careers on the line at this stage of the season.

“My players gave everything and we haven’t got our rewards. If their penalty was a penalty, then so was ours. Jake got dragged to the floor, it’s a penalty. So, you’ve got the offside, you’ve got the penalty, big decisions.”

The result leaves Charlton just a point and a place above the drop zone, although if Wigan are hit with a 12-point deduction it would change the picture at the bottom.

The verdict

You can understand why Bowyer was frustrated as the big calls didn’t seem to go for his side yesterday and as he points out, it means so much at this stage of the season.

Having said that, the players need to take more responsibility themselves and they should have performed better on the day.

Ultimately, they need to quickly forget about yesterday as they have some huge games coming up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.