Lee Bowyer delivers strong Birmingham City message with one eye on next season

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer insists that the club need to be looking forward now after years of fighting for survival in the Championship.

Blues have had some dramatic escapes in recent seasons to avoid dropping in League One and another relegation battle was on the cards when Bowyer succeeded Aitor Karanka as manager last month.

However, the team have picked up 17 points from eight games under the former player, which means their Championship status is secure with two games to go.

As well as that, it has given optimism about what the future can hold, and Bowyer told Birmingham Live that they can’t be flirting with relegation again.

“We have to move forwards, not looking at relegation battles and things like that any more. It’s no coincidence the last four year Birmingham has been in a relegation battle – that shouldn’t be happening here. No chance. No chance.

“Hopefully now we can all start looking forwards and not thinking about the past.”

Blues have games against Cardiff City and Blackburn to finish the season, where they will look to extend their unbeaten run.

The verdict

This is a clear message from Bowyer that he is going to demand more from the players, and they deserve huge credit for the way they’ve responded to his methods in recent weeks.

Even though there’s two games to play, there is real optimism and momentum around the club right now and fans will be looking forward to what next season can bring.

And, given Bowyer’s record so far, you would expect Blues to be competing nearer the play-off places rather than the relegation zone.

