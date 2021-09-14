Lee Bowyer delivers passionate Birmingham City message ahead of Fulham test

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer insists that his side will not fear Fulham when they welcome the high-flyers to St. Andrew’s tomorrow night.

Blues have enjoyed a positive start to the season under their former player, with the victory over Derby County last time out moving the team to within one point and one place of the top six.

However, they face a huge challenge against the Cottagers, who have been one of the outstanding sides in the league so far.

Nevertheless, they did lose to Blackpool last time out and Bowyer made it clear to the club’s official site that his Blues team will never go into a game with an attitude that they’re not good enough to get a result.

“I’d like to think, no matter what team we step out against, we can compete. We won’t be fearing Fulham, we will respect them because they are a good side, but we will make it as difficult as we can for Fulham to leave with any points.

“We are at home, we have the fans behind us and we will go out and give everything to get a good result.”

The verdict

This is the right attitude from Bowyer and the players should have the belief from what they’ve achieved under the boss that they can get results against any team.

Clearly, Fulham are an excellent team, but the Blackpool defeat shows that the Championship remains unpredictable, so Birmingham will feel they can get three points themselves.

This will be a good test to see how good Blues are and Bowyer will learn a lot from his players by how they cope against Marco Silva’s talented side.

