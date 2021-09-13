Lee Bowyer delivers fitness update as Birmingham prepare for Fulham

Birmingham City have a big opportunity to underline their potential credentials at the top end of the Championship table this week, as they welcome Fulham to St Andrew’s in the coming set of second-tier fixtures.

The Blues kicked off the weekend’s action last time out with a 2-0 win over Derby County and will now be looking for a similar result against a Fulham team that surprisingly saw their unbeaten start to the campaign brought to an end by Blackpool on Saturday.

Indeed, it’s a good chance for the Blues to show what they can do against one of the top sides in the division and Lee Bowyer has revealed he has no new injury concerns to worry about for this one:

No new injuries concerns for Lee Bowyer ahead of #bcfc meeting with #ffc – just Sanchez out with Etheridge working his way back — Brian Dick (@briandick) September 13, 2021

The Verdict

The Blues have had a really promising start to the season and are currently on the cusp of the play-off places, though a win could move them top of the tree if every result went their way in these midweek set of fixtures.

That might be asking for a lot, but it shows how well the Blues have started this season and they can leapfrog a much-fancied Fulham side if they are victorious against them at St Andrew’s.

That is what Lee Bowyer will be planning, then, and he clearly has plenty of players available to him to help him do that.

