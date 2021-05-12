Lee Bowyer delivers encouraging Birmingham City transfer message

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer is confident that he will be supported in the transfer market as he looks to reshape the squad in the summer.

The former player was named as Aitor Karanka’s successor earlier this year, and he has done a remarkable job since taking over, with Blues showing automatic promotion form under his guidance to secure their safety with two games to go.

So, there’s a lot of optimism about what next season can bring, and whilst the team have done superbly under Bowyer, he will recognise that new faces are needed.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, the 44-year-old revealed that crucial talks are set to take place, and he explained how Blues should be ready to capitalise if transfer opportunities arise.

“I need to sit down in front of the people in charge of those things and try see what we come up with and what’s available. I understand that not just this club, every club, Covid has affected financially. I understand that, I am not silly. But I do believe that I will get some backing.

“The people upstairs have been great since I walked through the door. I don’t think that will change. There could be some good deals out there this season. We are going to try to be amongst that.”

The verdict

This is an exciting time to be a Birmingham City fan, and the transformation at the club in the past few months has been remarkable.

That’s primarily down to Bowyer, although Xuandong Ren’s departure will also have helped, and it’s now time to look forward.

These comments suggest that the boss has had assurances from those above him, and they need to do all they can to help Bowyer bring in the players he wants for next season.

