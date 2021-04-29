Lee Bowyer delivers clear message on Alen Halilovic as playmaker faces uncertain Birmingham City future

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has made it clear that he wants to keep Alen Halilovic at the club next season.

The Croatian international joined Blues earlier in the campaign on a short-term deal that runs until the summer. After struggling to establish himself initially, like most of his teammates, Bowyer’s arrival has helped the 24-year-old who has played an important role since the new boss came in.

However, with his contract expiring, there are doubts about his future. Yet, speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer was adamant that he wants to keep the playmaker, who he feels will have a big role to play at St. Andrew’s moving forward.

“I like him. I think we can improve him more as well. A proper pre-season under his belt and I think he can become an even better player. From what I understand he is enjoying it. I like him as a player and I will be recommending that we keep him.

“He brings us something different. You need to have those players, when we want to the diamond on the weekend you needed people who are comfortable receiving the ball, want to play forward and get into the right areas.”

Halilovic will hope to be involved as Blues take on Cardiff this weekend.

The verdict

You can’t imagine that many fans will disagree with Bowyer’s assessment here, as they have seen, particularly in recent weeks, how important Halilovic can be to this team.

As the manager points out, he is capable in possession and gives the team a different threat with his technical ability.

So, from Bowyer’s perspective sorting out a new contract is a no-brainer, meaning it’s down to the board to reach an agreement with the player, who may have other options on the table, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

