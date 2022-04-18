Lee Bowyer delivers brutally honest response when asked about his Birmingham City future

Lee Bowyer has revealed he wants to stay on as Birmingham City boss, but he acknowledged the hierarchy may be considering his future after the 6-1 thrashing at Blackpool today.

The humiliating defeat has left Blues 20th in the table and they would’ve been in the relegation zone had Reading and Derby County not been hit with points deductions this season.

Therefore, it has been suggested that Bowyer could depart, but the former Charlton chief told Birmingham Live that he is keen to carry on, even if he accepts that things aren’t good enough right now.

“I will be here for as long as wanted because I care about the club – that’s why I came. For as long as I am wanted here I will carry on fighting – that will never stop for me.

“What we have just seen, especially today is not acceptable and I stand there in front of the players and take full responsibility – full responsibility. So if the owners want to have a conversation with me and tell me to move on then I will move on.”

The verdict

You have to appreciate the honesty from Bowyer here because he hasn’t tried to hide from the fact that these results and performances aren’t on.

Due to those results, some will want him gone, and you can understand that point of view. However, it has to be noted that the issues at Blues right now go way beyond the manager, so would a change make much difference?

Ultimately, this season has not been good enough for the club and they will be relieved that issues at other clubs have ensured they weren’t in a serious relegation scrap.

