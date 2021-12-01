Lee Bowyer delivers Birmingham City verdict on Chelsea’s Juan Castillo and his future

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has praised Chelsea loanee Juan Castillo for improving and getting much fitter since arriving at St Andrew’s, speaking to Birmingham Live.

The 21-year-old joined the Blues at the start of July and was expected to compete with the likes of Kristian Pedersen and Jeremie Bela for a spot at left wing-back.

However, he has barely featured all season for Bowyer’s men, making his debut off the bench on the opening day of the season against Sheffield United but not making a league appearance for the club for the next three-and-a-half months, before finally making a return as he came on against Coventry City last week.

Winning 25 minutes of first-team football at the Coventry Building Society Arena, he put in a promising display after coming on for Marcel Oakley and will be hopeful of more first-team opportunities despite failing to appear from the bench against Blackpool last weekend.

Dropping down to the club’s Under-23s at one point, there were doubts over whether he would make another appearance, especially with 19-year-old Oakley starting ahead of him against Reading and attacking midfielder Riley McGree being preferred at wing-back to the Dutchman at Hull City in November.

Bowyer has been reasonably tight-lipped about the 21-year-old until now, as he spoke candidly about the left-back’s condition when he arrived at the club, his improvements and what the future holds for him at St Andrew’s.

He revealed his thoughts to Birmingham Live, saying: “When he (Castillo) first came he was overweight, couldn’t run, broke down in the first week or two of pre-season because he was out of shape.

“He didn’t do himself any harm when he came on the other night [Coventry]. Obviously it was in difficult circumstances as well.

“He is a young lad, let’s not forget. He came on and put a shift in and helped us get a clean sheet, so he didn’t do himself any harm.

“I don’t think it’s fair to go that deep into conversations about individual players. What I would say is since he has been here he has improved as a player and is a lot fitter now.

“For as long as he is here, whether it’s until January or it is until the summer, we will keep working hard with him and when he finally does go back to Chelsea he will be a better player than the one that arrived.”

The Verdict:

Major credit has to go to Castillo for working his way to match fitness and not giving up, because it must have been demoralising seeing academy stars and an attacking midfielder in McGree get in the starting lineup over him.

However, the Coventry game can only be the start for the Dutchman if he wants to be a success under Bowyer, because nearly half the season has already gone now and with the winter window coming around the corner, he could potentially be recalled.

This makes this month a crucial one for his career, because if he can establish himself as a regular in the West Midlands, he will probably be allowed to remain at the club for the rest of the campaign.

But it remains to be seen what parent club Chelsea will do with him if they summon him back to Stamford Bridge, with no other second-tier club likely to take him considering his lack of appearances and very little chance of him breaking into the Blues’ first team yet.

His best chance may have already come and gone with the squad seemingly recovering from a major injury crisis in the wing-back spots, but he needs to keep his head down and work hard to prove why he should have been playing more regularly earlier in the season.