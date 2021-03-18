Lee Bowyer delivers Birmingham City relegation prediction following crucial win over Reading

Lee Bowyer has shared his belief that Birmingham City have what it takes to avoid relegation.

The Blues are sitting perilously close to the drop zone and with just nine matches remaining, time is running out to secure their Championship status.

However with Bowyer taking on the role of Birmingham manager there’s hope that they might just have what it takes.

Victory over Reading on Wednesday evening was a huge step in the right direction and may just have convinced supporters that the team might have what it takes to avoid the drop – an opinion that Bowyer himself is supporting.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Bowyer said: “If I didn’t think we could stay up then I wouldn’t be here.

“Everyone keeps looking at the next three games ‘Look at your run-in, you have to play Reading, Watford, Brentford and Swansea’.

“But we have also got another six after that.

“When teams around you and they are fighting there are no easy games. I can’t remember an easy game in football let alone in the Championship.

“You have to earn every point.

“Reading came here today, I thought they were good but we were better.”

The verdict

The next few weeks are going to be very interesting for Birmingham City.

Lee Bowyer will certainly be hoping that his introduction can spark a reaction in the Birmingham camp as he looks to get his players performing at their full potential between now and the end of the season.

It clearly remains to be seen if they’ll stay up or not, but after victory over Reading spirits in the second city will certainly be lifted.