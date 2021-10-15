Lee Bowyer coy over key Birmingham City team news dilemma

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has refused to be drawn on whether Matija Sarkic will remain as the Blues’ number one goalkeeper when Neil Etheridge returns to action.

The Blues have been without Etheridge so far this season with the goalkeeper having been suffering from the after effects of Covid. That has meant the keeper has not played for Birmingham in the Championship since the 2-1 win away at Derby County towards the end of last term.

In Etheridge’s absence, Sarkic has been performing well for Birmingham in the Championship during his loan spell from Wolves. The keeper has managed to record five clean sheets in his opening 11 league appearances this term and has been averaging 2.5 saves per game.

Bowyer has revealed ahead of the Blues’ clash with West Brom that Etheridge is progressing and working hard as he aims to return to action. However, he also suggested that the keeper is still not ready to make a return to involvement at this stage.

Have Birmingham City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 1. Luton Town Higher Lower

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer also suggested that Sarkic is performing well and at the moment he does not have to make a decision between who will be his number one keeper once Etheridge has returned to full fitness.

He said: “Mati has started the season and he is doing well, so there is no decision at the moment. If things change in that department you will all be the first to know! But today Neil is not ready and Mati is doing well.”

The verdict

This is a major decision for Bowyer to have to make when Etheridge returns to fitness, but it is right that he takes his time over his decision on who his long-term number one choice should be.

That is a decision that he will have to make soon though and as soon as the keeper returns to fitness.

Sarkic has certainly done more than enough to suggest that he deserves the chance to maintain his place within the Blues’ starting line-up.

The Wolves loanee seems to be maturing very well during his loan spell and he has made some important saves and been commanding the defence better than he was in pre-season.

However, Etheridge’s experience and quality means that he will always be a player that Birmingham will find it difficult to leave out when he is back available. It will be a very good battle and it should help to bring out the best form from whoever is the first-choice for them.