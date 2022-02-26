Lee Bowyer confirms double Birmingham City injury blow

Birmingham City pair Maxime Colin and Lyle Taylor will require scans to determine how long they will be out for.

Lee Bowyer says Maxime Colin (thigh) and Lyle Taylor (groin) are likely to need scans this week. Says club are looking into the potential reasons for so many muscular injuries this season to fix the problem and learn from it. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) February 26, 2022

The on-loan Nottingham Forest man, who has starred for Blues since signing last month, missed the game today, whilst defender Colin was forced off in the first-half.

And, reporter Richard Wilford revealed after speaking to the boss after the game that the players will be assessed in the coming weeks, whilst Bowyer is also concerned at what he feels is a trend with individuals suffering muscle problems.

As mentioned, Blues have been seriously impacted by injuries this season, with several defenders in particular missing for Bowyer’s men today as they fell to a 2-0 loss at home to Huddersfield.

The likes of Teden Mengi, Marc Roberts, George Friend, Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan all missed out today.

The verdict

This is another really frustrating blow for Birmingham as they don’t have the biggest squad anyway and they simply can’t afford to keep losing players.

So, fans will be pleased that Bowyer is going to be looking into this as it’s gone beyond the stage of it being bad luck.

Ultimately though, it’s happened and Bowyer can take some encouragement from the fact that certain players are coming back to fitness and they will be needed in the coming weeks.

