Lee Bowyer confirms Charlton player will leave in January

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed that midfielder Joe Ledley will be leaving the club in January.

Former Crystal Palace man Ledley arrived at the club in December, having been without a club since leaving Derby earlier this year.

Playing time this season has been hard to come by though, having made just one appearance under Bowyer and it is reported that the former Welsh international has already lined up a new club.

Speaking to Richard Cawley from the South London Press, Bowyer gave an update on the midfielder.

“From what I understand he [Ledley] has got something lined up for February, this was always going to be a short-term one. But he’s doing well, he’s getting fitter.

“It is obviously good to have his experience around the place as well for the young lads, we’ve got a lot of them around the place at the moment.”

Charlton sit 18th in the Championship standings, and they will be hoping for three points on Boxing Day when they face Bristol City.

The Verdict

You would have expected Ledley to play more for Charlton this term given his experience and knowledge, but it seems his presence off the pitch has been enough for Bowyer.

Whatever the midfielder has planned for February, good luck to him, and he will depart when hie deal expires early into January.

It will be interesting to see if he is involved up until then but either way, Bowyer needs to find a replacement in the New Year in what could be a very busy month for the side.

