Lee Bowyer confirms Charlton Athletic duo are out for Blackpool clash

Charlton Athletic host Blackpool this weekend in Sky Bet League One with them looking to get back to winning ways as their drought at home continues.

Their struggles at The Valley were laid bare on Tuesday night as, after a bright start that saw them take the lead against Burton Albion and hit the crossbar twice, they failed to kick on and the Brewers ran out 2-1 winners.

Indeed, another damaging result but they’ve got the chance to try and bounce back this weekend as they take on Blackpool in SE7.

Two men that will not be a part of things against the Tangerines, though, are Alex Gilbey and Jake Forster-Caskey with the duo remaining out through injury.

Indeed, Lee Bowyer confirmed as much in his press conference this morning – via the club’s official Twitter account:

💬LB: “Jake will be back out doing some stuff out on the pitch today – he’s running, but he won’t be in the squad on Saturday. Gilbey will also be unavailable.” #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) February 25, 2021

The Verdict

The two have missed the club’s last few games with both suffering from hamstring complaints and so that appears to be the case again this weekend.

Forster-Caskey was enjoying a good run in the side before this knock whilst it has been tougher for Gilbey this season since arriving from MK Dons.

Both will be eager to get back available as soon as possible, though, and help Charlton to start climbing the league table once more.