Lee Bowyer confirms Birmingham City player blow pre-QPR

Birmingham City midfielder Ryan Woods is a major doubt for their upcoming midweek game against Queens Park Rangers tomorrow night, after suffering swelling in his foot according to Lee Bowyer who spoke to Birmingham Live.

The 27-year-old picked up this foot injury at the weekend against Preston North End, initially being bruised with hopes he would be able to recover in time for the midweek clash at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

However, he has suffered a further setback today after being put through a fitness test – and there are now serious doubts over whether he will even be available on the bench for the Blues with their next match coming up in less than 48 hours.

Quiz: Have Birmingham City ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Groundshared St. Andrew's with another club Yes No

Speaking to Birmingham Live, the second-tier side’s boss Bowyer said on the situation: “Ryan Woods has got a bit of a knock and we have been worrying about that since the weekend.

“It’s bad bruising swelling on his foot, he must have kicked the bottom of someone’s foot.

“He is a doubt for sure. He was out there today trying to do a bit of a fitness test but it’s still sore and he couldn’t join in training.

“We don’t have another Ryan Woods in the squad.”

This looks set to be a hefty blow for a side who managed to stabilise themselves with a 0-0 draw at home to Preston North End at the weekend, after conceding seven goals in their previous two and failing to pick up a single point against Fulham or Peterborough United.

After appearing on the bench at St Andrew’s at the weekend, loanee Riley McGree could be the favourite to come in as Woods’ replacement, with 19-year-old Alfie Chang another option Bowyer could utilise in west London tomorrow.

The Verdict:

Considering he’s such a reliable Championship option to have in midfield, it’s a bit of a blow to have him as a potential absentee in the capital tomorrow evening against a side that are still very capable despite their recent form.

Stefan Johansen’s potential absence may boost the Blues’ chances of winning the midfield battle, but QPR will be especially motivated to win all three points this midweek after suffering a late loss to West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Birmingham may have only won one point from a possible nine in their last three fixtures, but they look like a much-improved side from recent years, still sitting in the top half of the second tier as things stand.

Central midfielder Woods has played a key part in every one of their nine matches thus far as a summer signing that has helped the Blues to raise their game this term, but if leaving him out tomorrow means he can be fully fit for the weekend’s game against Nottingham Forest, then so be it.

Risking him with another international break coming up shortly would be a disaster – but the good news is the fact it seems to be a contact injury – so it shouldn’t be too long before he returns to action.