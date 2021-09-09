Lee Bowyer confirms Birmingham City injury setback

Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Birmingham City will be without Ivan Sanchez for up to six weeks after the winger required surgery on his recent injury.

💬 LB: "Ivan Sanchez has had surgery, he will be out for 4-6 weeks, everyone else is fine. We have no further injuries to report ahead of Friday." pic.twitter.com/4GdJAlGfH6 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 9, 2021

The Spaniard has generally impressed for Blues since joining but he has endured a frustrating season so far, with his only two appearances in the league coming as a sub.

Taking to Instagram last week, Sanchez gave an update on his situation as he confirmed he had a pain in his pubis which had restricted him in the current campaign.

Whilst he didn’t outline exactly how long he would be out for, Bowyer spoke to the club’s media today to reveal that Sanchez is going to be unavailable for at least a month.

“Ivan Sanchez has had surgery, he will be out for 4-6 weeks, everyone else is fine. We have no further injuries to report ahead of Friday.”

That will be a blow to the Blues boss, although he hasn’t really called on Sanchez much this season, so he knows that he has the players to get results already in the squad.

20 quiz questions about Birmingham City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 What was the score on the opening day of the season? 0-1 0-2 1-1 2-1

The verdict

This is a blow for Birmingham as Sanchez is a player who has real quality and he can make a big impact when he is given a chance.

However, this is clearly for the best. There’s nothing to be gained from using him sparingly if he’s not fully fit, so even though he isn’t going to be involved for up to six weeks, it should ensure he returns fully fit.

Then, it’s down to Sanchez to rediscover his best form and impress Bowyer enough to force his way into the XI for the rest of the campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.