Lee Bowyer confirms Birmingham City injury blow ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Birmingham City were well-beaten at the weekend, as they fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat at home to Cardiff City.

Harry Wilson netted a stunning hat-trick, whilst Mark Harris was also on the scoresheet for Mick McCarthy’s side on the day, as they ended Birmingham’s recent upturn in results.

But the Blues were dealt a frustrating injury blow in the 79th minute, as captain Marc Roberts was forced off with an ankle problem.

Roberts has been a key member of the Birmingham team this season, and has made 37 appearances in all competitions this season.

Speaking in a post-match press conference after their defeat to the Bluebirds (quotes sourced from Birmingham Live), Lee Bowyer issued an injury update on Roberts, and revealed that he won’t be risked ahead of their final game of the season.

“I will probably make a few changes, Robbo (Marc Roberts) has twisted his ankle, I won’t even take him to Blackburn. It was only a little twist I don’t think it will be too bad but it’s not even worth taking the risk.

“He will stay behind now. Maybe a couple of changes, nothing too much.”

Birmingham are set to take on Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams at Ewood Park.

The Verdict:

It’s a frustrating update from Bowyer on Roberts’ fitness.

He’s been an important member of the Birmingham City squad this season, and Bowyer would have been hoping to have him available for selection for their final game of this year’s campaign.

You would imagine that Harlee Dean will be the obvious replacement for the Blues captain heading into their clash with Blackburn, as he replaced Roberts in the defeat to Cardiff City at the weekend.

It’s good to hear that Bowyer isn’t taking any risks with Roberts’ injury though, as the Blues boss will want him fully-fit for the 2021/22 season.