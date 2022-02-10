Lee Bowyer comments on Birmingham City’s adaptability following defeat to Bournemouth

Lee Bowyer has praised his side’s adaptability despite the disappointing result last night.

Birmingham City lost 3-1 to promotion chasing Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday evening.

However, Bowyer has praised his side due to the amount of players being asked to play out of position in the team.

The game was lost in the opening 45 minutes, with the Blues 2-0 down going into the break. A 1-1 second half scoreline couldn’t salvage any result from the game.

But Bowyer was pleased with how the second half went, claiming that he was happy with the effort the players put in.

“I have a lot of players playing out of position, they keep adjusting. I am adjusting too,” said Bowyer, via the club’s official website.

“I finished with Gary Gardner at right-back, Jeremie Bela at left-back and two full-backs playing centre-half – and we still asked questions of a team who is chasing promotion. I can’t fault them.”

“We had to come out second-half and take the risk.

“We have a few players out of position, that is where we are at the moment. I can’t fault them, they are giving everything, I thought we gave it a right go in the second-half.

“We deserved the goal; they are down to ten men and we have two or three very good chances. We had them on the ropes.”

The defeat leaves Birmingham in 18th place in the Championship. Bowyer’s side are winless in four league games and now 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

Birmingham were without defender Marc Roberts due to an injury concern, with Teden Mengi now also a doubt for their next game after he was subbed off during the second half.

Up next for Bowyer’s side the visit of Luton Town to St. Andrew’s Stadium on February 12.

The Verdict

It was a disappointing result for Birmingham, but they were up against top opposition in Bournemouth.

It’s frustrating that they have so many absences, but Bowyer is adapting himself in how he configures the team.

Hopefully the injuries to Mengi and Roberts are not as bad as first feared and they will be back in action soon.

Fortunately, the bottom four sides have been unable to take advantage of Birmingham’s current winless run, meaning the gap to the relegation zone remains quite distant for now.