Lee Bowyer clears up recent comments about Charlton man attracting attention ahead of January

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has claimed that the contract offer rejected by striker Lyle Taylor came from the club’s former owner Roland Duchatelet, and not the Addicks prospective new buyers.

Taylor’s current deal with the club is set to expire at the end of this season, and speaking earlier this week, Bowyer had said that the 29-year-old has turned down the offer of a new contract at The Valley.

Now however, Bowyer has moved to provide some clarity to the situation around his key man, and speaking to the South London Press after his side’s 2-2 draw with QPR – in which Taylor scored on his return from injury – the Charlton boss said: “There’s been a bit of confusion about it.

“I spoke to Lyle on Thursday, and Lyle did get offered a contract from Roland, bur declined that from Roland.”

Discussing the talks of a new contract for Taylor with the consortium looking to buy the club from Duchatelet, Bowyer added: “There was a bit of confusion regarding the new party (ESI) and Matt Southall.

“Maybe he thought someone was talking about that, but it’s not important, the most important thing is Lyle gets back playing and scoring goals and whatever his future holds, will hold.

“Lyle is important to us, so if we can keep him then that will only benefit us as a football club.”

Despite these comments from Bowyer, it could still be a nervous January transfer window for Charlton fans with regards to Taylor, with Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie recently reporting that Charlton’s Championship rivals West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea, along with Scottish giants Rangers, are all interested in a January move for the striker.

The Verdict

This looks as though as it will be something of a relief for those of a Charlton persuasion.

Judging by Bowyer’s comments here it does seem as though there is still the chance that Taylor could commit his future to Charlton beyond the end of the season, which given the impact he has had at the club when fit, could be crucial to them re-establishing themselves in the Championship long-term.

That being said, the size and level of those clubs to have been linked with Taylor heading into January could still be tempting for the striker, meaning it does seem his future will remain uncertain until a deal is agreed one way or another.