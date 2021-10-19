Lee Bowyer cites key Birmingham City area for improvement amid West Brom claim

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has admitted his side need an extra bit of quality in front of goal after continuing to create chances, speaking to the club’s media team ahead of tomorrow evening’s away tie against Huddersfield Town.

Their 1-0 loss against West Bromwich Albion on Friday night, a game Bowyer has claimed the Blues deserved to get something out of after a tight contest, extended their winless run in the Championship to six games going into this clash at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Keeping just one clean sheet during this torrid spell and winning just one point from a possible 18, the second-tier side have also scored just one goal in over 540 minutes of league football and that came from the penalty spot.

Considering their range of forward options and their impressive start to the campaign, losing just one of their opening six games of 2021/22 and climbing into the play-offs, this has been a major fall from grace and they will be desperate to get back on track against a strong-looking Huddersfield side under the stewardship of Carlos Corberan.

Despite their 20th-place finish last term and the departure of Isaac Mbenza who proved to be an important player during 2020/21, the Terriers have started this season admirably and will be aiming to retain their place in the top six for the foreseeable future.

Birmingham boss Bowyer talked up his side this afternoon in his pre-match press conference though, saying: “We were disappointed not to come away from the West Brom game with anything, I think we deserved a draw.

“We competed really well against a team who was top of the league after the game. We pushed them all the way in their own backyard.

“There were a lot of positives, our effort and work rate.

“We just need that little break in front of goal. I thought the fans were excellent on the evening too.

“The most important thing is we are creating chances, if we weren’t, I would be worried.

“We are getting in the right areas, it is just that last bit of quality that we need now.”

The Verdict:

Getting the forward combination right will be key to their success on Wednesday evening, so Bowyer will know how much pressure he will be under going into this one.

The availability of Lukas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney and Chuks Aneke will provide the manager with the same dilemma he’s had for much of the season since Deeney came in – and each one of the quartet is in with a shout of joining Tahith Chong as an attacking threat.

Deeney didn’t even get off the bench against West Brom on Friday, so it would be a major surprise to see him in the lineup, but he could be a great asset to have on the pitch at some point with his experience, physicality up top and goalscoring prowess.

The one thing that impressed a lot of people from his long Watford spell was his ability to consistently get in and amongst the goals – something that the Blues desperately need in their quest to end a disastrous goal drought.

You could argue their defence gave them no chance in some of their recent games including Fulham, Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest – but they had a great chance at home against Preston North End to get back on track late last month and failed to take the opportunity as they drew 0-0.