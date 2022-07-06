Lee Bowyer breaks his silence on Birmingham City exit before directing message to John Eustace

Birmingham City opted to take a different direction heading into 2022/23, appointing John Eustace as Lee Bowyer’s successor.

Bowyer was appointed Birmingham boss in 2021 but in his only full campaign in-charge of Blues he led them to a disappointing 20th place finish, where it was only Reading and Derby’s points deductions that kept them well clear of relegation trouble.

It was confirmed in the past week that Bowyer was moving on, with Eustace replacing him at St Andrew’s.

Bowyer released the following message through the LMA: “I would like to thank the Chairman and Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to manage Birmingham City Football Club. I had good memories of my time as a player and it has been a pleasure to return as the manager.

“I would also like to thank all of my colleagues at the training ground and the stadium, who were supportive from the minute I came through the door.

“The players worked extremely hard throughout my time and I am very grateful for their efforts.

“Finally, I would like to thank the fans for their support of me and the team. We have had some fantastic times at St. Andrew’s and I am sure they will get behind the team again this season.

“I wish John Eustace and his team the very best and hope the club enjoys success in the near future.”

Birmingham announced the signing of Dion Sanderson on loan from Wolves yesterday, as recruitment at St Andrew’s takes shape ahead of the Championship’s start.

Blues face Luton Town on the opening weekend of the season, travelling to Kenilworth Road to face Nathan Jones’ side.

Eustace’s first home game at the helm will come against last season’s beaten play-off finalists, Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict

Bowyer had a tough season in-charge at Birmingham and the last 12 months hasn’t panned out how he might’ve hoped.

From the outside looking in, the club look a difficult one to manage, but he’s helped them retain their second-tier status and that has given Eustace a foundation to build on.

There is a hint of class about Bowyer’s message and, you’d like to think, he will be closing the door on his time at St Andrew’s with this statement, looking ahead to his next challenge.

