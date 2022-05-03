Lee Bowyer bemoans same mistakes in Birmingham City’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff City

Lee Bowyer has been left to bemoan another dropped two points for his side.

The Birmingham City boss was disappointed with the manner of his team’s 1-1 draw away to Cardiff City at the weekend.

The 45-year old highlighted wasteful opportunities as a big reason why the team has been unable to convert winning positions into three points this season.

Saturday’s draw was yet another example of this problem, which Bowyer is hoping he can fix if he is still in charge next campaign.

Despite the good effort of 17-year old Jordan James to get into a goal scoring position, Bowyer was still frustrated that the effort slipped just wide with the score still 1-0 in favour of the Blues at the time.

“The ball was put on a plate for young Jordan by Onel [Hernandez] but I won’t be criticising him because what I saw was a 17-year-old putting himself in that situation and getting himself in the box to get that chance,” said Bowyer, via Birmingham World.

“It was the chance that would have put the game to bed, but we’ve said that so many times this season and I’m disappointed that we didn’t win the game because I felt we were the better side for large periods.

“We also defended really well and didn’t seem troubled in general play until they got the penalty.

“I thought we had controlled the game up to that point and should have taken full advantage of that in the first half. Then, we should have got another goal in the second half from a couple of good chances.

“But we didn’t and a 1-0 lead still leaves things open for them to get a draw and that’s what happened. We didn’t do much wrong, but it was another case of giving two points away.”

Quiz: Which club did Birmingham City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 1. Kevin Francis Southend Stockport Grimsby Town Halifax Town

While Birmingham currently have little to play for in the remainder of the season, Bowyer is still expecting the team to maintain standards to gain some momentum into the summer break, and even potentially to save his job.

Bowyer’s side are 20th in the Championship but well clear of the relegation zone.

Their final game of the regular season comes at home to Blackburn Rovers on May 7.

The Verdict

While these games at the end of the campaign mean little in regards to the final league standings, the principle of the individual matches still mean a lot to coaches.

Dropping two points from a winning position once or twice a season is frustrating, but to do so out of habit is a fundamental issue that needs serious addressing.

Bowyer is fighting for his position as the club’s manager, but with results like this it is easy to see why the club is considering a change.

The team’s performances in leading positions will need to vastly improve to avoid any kind of relegation scrap next season.