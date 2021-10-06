Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City: His one best moment and one worst moment at Blues so far

Birmingham City are on a very poor run of form as they languish in the bottom half of the table following four defeats in five.

As well as the results, the performances have been concerning, and boss Lee Bowyer will be demanding a reaction from the players when they return to action against West Brom in nine days time.

Even though Blues are struggling right now, the majority of the support are totally behind Bowyer, with the former player having done an excellent job on the whole since taking over.

And, here we look at his best moment and worst moment in charge of Birmingham City…

Best moment

There’s no denying the 5-0 win at Luton this season was the most complete performance from Bowyer’s side, but overall, you have to say that keeping Blues in the Championship was the best moment.

In the end, the team survived with games to play, so the fact it wasn’t a dramatic survival can perhaps make some forget how impressive it was.

Bowyer inherited a side that were just three points above the relegation zone, with Rotherham, who were below them, having four games in hand. So, it was a very bleak situation.

Yet, 17 points from his first eight games ensured Blues were secure with fixtures to spare. It was a fantastic run.

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions. Real Fake

Worst moment

Unfortunately for Bowyer, there are a few of these to pick from in recent weeks, but we’d have to go with the 3-0 loss at Peterborough.

Blues were beaten 4-1 by Fulham leading up to this game, but, despite the scoreline, there were positives to take from the way they played. Against the Posh, there were none.

They scored an own goal within a minute, which summed up how the afternoon went, and deservedly lost by three goals to a struggling side.

It also seems to have been the catalyst for this poor run, which still hasn’t ended.