Lee Bowyer assesses the magnitude of Birmingham City’s season opener v Sheffield United

Lee Bowyer has admitted how tough it will be for Birmingham City in their opening Championship game of the season against Sheffield United, speaking to the club’s media team.

The Blades are back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League last term, but despite losing quintet John Lundstram, Phil Jagielka, Simon Moore, Jack Rodwell and Kean Bryan on the expiration of their deals this summer, they have still retained a few of their key players thus far.

Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge have both been linked with £30m+ moves away from Bramall Lane this summer, but interested sides are yet to meet the Blades’ valuation of both players so far and as things stand, they will remain with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side for their first season back in the Championship.

A sizeable proportion of the Sheffield United team that won promotion to the Premier League during the 2018/19 campaign have remained with the South Yorkshire outfit as well, so they will know what it takes to get to the top tier.

Another man who knows what it takes to win promotion is their new boss Slavisa Jokanovic, who has achieved top two finishes with Watford and Fulham in the last decade.

Considering this and the Blades’ home advantage, Lee Bowyer understands the daunting task Birmingham City face on Saturday evening and said to the Blues’ media team: “It doesn’t get any tougher than Sheffield United away on the first game, they have a lot of top quality players. They have come down from the Premier League. We are excited and ready for the challenge.”

Bowyer’s side go into this fixture with eight senior summer arrivals to their name and will be hoping to stay as far away from the relegation zone as possible, after spending much of the past five seasons in a lower midtable position.

The Verdict:

There should be a considerable amount of optimism at St Andrew’s at this present moment despite the size of the task they face against Sheffield United in two days time. They may not win against the Blades, but looking at the campaign as a whole, they have a real chance to improve on their league finish from the past few seasons under a new manager.

Taking out their final two games of the 2020/21 campaign, where Bowyer gave several young players a chance to impress, results seemed to improve massively under the 44-year-old.

They went unbeaten in seven of his opening eight league matches when he came in back in March and with the likes of Dion Sanderson, Tahith Chong and Chuks Aneke coming in over the last couple of months, better times appear to be on the horizon for the Blues.

And if they can win a point or three from this fixture, it could help to set the tone for a successful season under a man who has seemed to adapt well to life in the West Midlands.