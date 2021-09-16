Lee Bowyer assesses Fulham’s promotion chances after win at Birmingham City

Lee Bowyer insists that Fulham will finish in the automatic promotion places this season, speaking after their 4-1 win over Birmingham City last night.

The Cottagers responded to a surprise defeat at Blackpool last time out, thumping Birmingham 4-1 courtesy of goals from Denis Odoi, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson.

Troy Deeney grabbed a late consolation for Blues from the penalty spot, but Fulham showed their true class on the night and returned to winning ways.

It was a perfect way to respond to the defeat at Bloomfield Road, with the Cottagers now back on top of the Championship ahead of West Brom, Bournemouth and Coventry.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about Fulham’s promotion credentials, Lee Bowyer was confident in saying that Marco Silva’s side will finish in the automatic promotion places.

He said: “Yes, Fulham will be in the top two, if they don’t something’s wrong. They spent £12million on Harry Wilson. Twelve million? Premiership clubs spend that and we are in the Championship. He is a proper player.”

The Verdict

I would also be shocked if Fulham don’t go up automatically this season.

They were able to spend big compared to other clubs in the Championship due to parachute payments, spending big on Harry Wilson and other players too.

They have quality players for this level, and even though St. Andrew’s is usually a tough place to go, they managed to score four goals and show their class which says a lot.