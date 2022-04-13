Lee Bowyer addresses possibility of Birmingham City securing transfer swoop for Nottingham Forest player

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed he would want Lyle Taylor to join the club permanently, as he called on those above him to get a deal sorted with Nottingham Forest.

The 32-year-old joined Blues on a loan deal in the January window and it’s fair to say he has made an instant impact, scoring four goals and registering an assist in his nine games so far.

Therefore, his importance to the team is clear, and Bowyer admitted to Birmingham Live that he would like to welcome Taylor back to St. Andrew’s ahead of next season, although he stressed it’s down to key figures at the club to make it happen.

“I feel when Lyle came in January you just look at the first game against Derby, his work rate is something I always look at and his work-rate was exceptional. His hold up play, his link-up play and his finishing. He is the all-round striker for me.

“This is something that people upstairs will have to chat to his club and see where they stand with it but if the people upstairs say to me ‘Lee there you go, there’s Lyle Taylor’ in the summer. I wouldn’t be disappointed.”

The verdict

You would imagine that Bowyer is speaking for all Blues fans when he says he would want Taylor back because he has settled in nicely at the club.

Scoring goals has been a problem for the team this season, but the former Charlton man has shown signs that he could be the prolific striker they are lacking.

As well as that, he’s built up a good relationship with the fans, so it would be a no-brainer to get this done and you would expect conversations will be had in the coming weeks.

