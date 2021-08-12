Lee Bowyer addresses Birmingham City issue that has angered fans

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has admitted he can understand why the fans are angry that St. Andrew’s will not be at full capacity this weekend.

The club confirmed in the week that the Kop and Tilton stands will be shut until September at the earliest, meaning even season ticket holders aren’t guaranteed a seat for the weekend clash against Stoke, with supporters going into a ballot for a ticket.

Unsurprisingly, that has left the support furious, even if Edward Zheng did at least come out and send a message on behalf of the club explaining the situation.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer gave his thoughts on the matter, as he accepted the fans position but also called for patience.

“I feel for the fans. This should have been fixed before. We knew we had the problem, and it should have been fixed. My message would be just to be patient. There are new people upstairs who are in charge of it now who are trying to fix the problem, and it’ll get fixed sooner rather than later.

“It’s frustrating because this should’ve been fixed. We’re trying to fix it as quickly as possible now, so try to be a little bit patient. I know it’s hard, everyone is desperate to get in and watch and support us.”

The verdict

This is an embarrassing situation for Blues to be in and, as Bowyer says, you have to feel sorry for supporters who are going to miss the game this weekend after waiting so long to get back into the ground.

The assessment from the boss is balanced and fair because he is right to point out that new people are at the club now and there’s no way they would want this to happen because it has a negative impact on the team and it impacts the club financially.

So, nobody wants this to happen but it doesn’t excuse the fact they had long enough to sort this problem. For Bowyer though, it’s about focusing on the team and to build on the great result they had last week.

