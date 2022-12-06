Lee Bell sends message as he takes reins at Crewe

Crewe Alexandra have handed Lee Bell his first permanent managerial role, and he was quick to express his delight following his appointment.

“To even be a part of Crewe Football Club is an honour, but to lead the club is absolutely incredible,” was a statement made by Bell during a press conference. It’s clear to see Bell’s excitement as he regards the role as an honour for not only himself but for his entire family.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Crewe will line up after Bell’s promotion, with his eagerness to get his teeth stuck in as quickly as possible and push forward.

When asked to describe himself as a manager, Bell stated that he prefers to use a man management system that brings out the best in players and that he enjoys building relationships with players both individually and collectively. Bell was adamant that he has no shyness about informing players when they aren’t performing as well as they should be.

Continuity is massively important at a football club, and after being shortlisted and prevailing through an interview, Bell’s appointment provides Crewe with just that. This is because Bell is familiar with Crewe’s system, staff, and players, but most importantly, he knows the areas where Crewe needs to improve. His gratitude towards Crewe staff and players showed during his press conference after he explained how the staff had helped him massively, especially with training sessions.

Over the past six weeks, the 39 year old has spoken to a lot of people, not only in the world of football but in the world of sports as well. Every person that he has spoken to has given him valuable advice in order to help him succeed, something that Bell wants to do immediately.

The 39 year old also made it clear that he is aware of Crewe’s finances, and with the January Transfer Window just around the corner, he is set to get a plan together in order to entice new players to join the club and, of course, to strengthen Crewe’s team.

The Verdict

Overall, Bell’s main aims are to bring the squad together as one unit while displaying some impressive football performances and results.

Bell seemed fairly certain that he was going to achieve success at Crewe, something that Bell himself, the players, the staff, and the fans are all hungry for. Bell wants to bring back player confidence and fan excitement to Crewe’s game, and the only way that is doable is to reassure both the players and fans that they are all one big team both on the pitch and off the pitch. Success will come when all parties associated with Crewe realise, they are all part of one big unit.