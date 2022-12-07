Lee Bell offers Crewe transfer update as January looms

Shortly after his appointment as Crewe Alexandra’s new manager, Lee Bell has insisted that his club is on the hunt for a star striker during the January transfer window.

As revealed, Bell is hoping to secure fresh players to strengthen his squad in January, with a striker at the top of his priority list. Bell explained to the club’s media: “A striking option will be on the list.

“We’d want someone who has played in the league, but that might not happen, and we might have to go for a younger player.”

Crewe’s boss is working closely with his staff and Josh Kennard, Head of Recruitment, in order to organise and prioritise targets and evaluate finances in the hope that several players will be lured to Gresty Road. It comes as no surprise that the work going on behind the scenes will be vigorous in preparation for the transfer window.

It’s said that Bell and his staff will meet next week to establish the final course of action in regard to a squad rebuild. But with Crewe’s tight budgets, it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to splash out on many players, if any, and may have to carry out some inside labour in order to bring players in. Bell and Crewe will be hoping for some free transfers that will fit the bill in January, but of course that is not a certainty.

Think you know everything about Crewe Alexandra? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 In what year were Crewe formed? 1877 1881 1885 1889

A valid and intelligent point made by Bell explained that the squad needs competition in order to push them to execute their peak performance. It’s no good having a great player perform at a mediocre level because his place in the squad is unthreatened. Players need to fight for their places and push themselves to their absolute limit.

Clearly, Bell has all angles covered when it comes to January transfers, with plans in place for all scenarios. And with three loans set to terminate in January, Bell has made it clear that he is in discussion with the players and their parent clubs in order to secure extended deals for the remainder of the season. The 39-year-old is hopeful that deals can be confirmed and developed as soon as possible.

With the loan spells of Lachlan Brook, Eli King, and Khanya Leshabela all coming to an end in January, talks are already underway concerning their futures, but whether or not they will be representing Crewe after January is still unknown.

The Verdict

It’s clear to see that Crewe are lacking the competition that a squad requires; they’re not having to fight for their spot, which in turn leads to a half-hearted performance.

But with Crewe sitting 15th in the League Two table, only 13 points from the bottom, it’s vital that they make some clever January signings. Especially with Crewe striker Chris Long out for at least three months due to an ankle operation.

If Bell approaches the window with confidence and surveillance, then there can be only one outcome for Crewe – an improved team, more goals, and more points on the table.