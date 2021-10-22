Ledson starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Blackpool on Saturday

For the first time in over 11 years, Blackpool and Preston North End will meet in the league in a match that has been eagerly anticipated by both sets of fans.

Of course the two teams last faced off in the League Cup back in August 2013 when a Tom Clarke header secured North End’s passage into the next round, but the last league match occurred in February 2010 in a drab 0-0 draw at Deepdale.

There will be a sell-out crowd at Bloomfield Road with over 2,000 North Enders travelling to the Lancashire coast and they will do so off the back of a victory against Coventry City on Wednesday night.

Frankie McAvoy’s side came from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to second half goals from Patrick Bauer and Emil Riis but the Scot will have some decisions to make in terms of how he lines up against the Tangerines – let’s look at what he could go with.

Even though McAvoy has made few changes to his line-up whilst his side haven’t really been losing, this match requires players that will definitely put it all on the line and in Ryan Ledson and Tom Barkhuizen there is a pairing that will be right up for it.

Ledson is probably the biggest battler in the team although he can sometimes go overboard with his eagerness to commit to tackles, whilst former Blackpool player Barkhuizen has a point to prove after departing the Seasiders six years ago, having grown up a fan of the club.

There will be some unfortunate players to be dropped if that is the case, with Scott Sinclair and Daniel Johnson both coming out.

It’s a toss-up between a few players up-front and if Sean Maguire is fit again then he comes into consideration as well, but Johnson has been ever-present for the Lilywhites this season.

However one player would have to drop out for Ledson and Alan Browne will be the fresher out of him and the Jamaica international, who has had a lot of minutes for both club and country recently.

Whatever line-up is selected though it promises to be an exciting atmosphere come 3pm tomorrow afternoon with PNE backed by a vociferous away following.