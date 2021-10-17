Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘Led to the loss’, ‘Changed the game’ – Many QPR fans frustrated by Mark Warburton decision in Fulham clash

Published

26 mins ago

on

QPR suffered a 4-1 West London derby defeat at the hands of Fulham yesterday and many supporters have been questioning the decision to bring off wing-back Sam McCallum when the scores were level.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put Marco Silva’s side ahead after 10 minutes at Craven Cottage but Lyndon Dykes pulled the visitors level early in the second half.

After 66 minutes, Warburton replaced McCallum with centre-back Jimmy Dunne – meaning Yoann Barbet was forced to shift to left wing-back – and things went downhill from there for the R’s.

Mitrovic scored his second of the game just a minute later while goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Antonee Robinson meant it finished 4-1 in west London.

Some of Warburton’s tactical substitutions, such as the introduction of Dykes on multiple occasions, have worked wonders this season but yesterday the decision to bring Dunne on in place of McCallum appeared to have the opposite effect than was intended.

Have QPR had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23

1) Have QPR had a higher or lower average attendance than Sheffield United?

It’s still been an impressive start to the season for the R’s, who are just two points outside the play-offs as things stand, but it seems some supporters were frustrated by their manager’s decision-making yesterday – particularly the substitution before things went downhill for them.

Many fans took to Twitter to vent their annoyance at that call…


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Led to the loss’, ‘Changed the game’ – Many QPR fans frustrated by Mark Warburton decision in Fulham clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: