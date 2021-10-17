‘Led to the loss’, ‘Changed the game’ – Many QPR fans frustrated by Mark Warburton decision in Fulham clash

QPR suffered a 4-1 West London derby defeat at the hands of Fulham yesterday and many supporters have been questioning the decision to bring off wing-back Sam McCallum when the scores were level.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put Marco Silva’s side ahead after 10 minutes at Craven Cottage but Lyndon Dykes pulled the visitors level early in the second half.

After 66 minutes, Warburton replaced McCallum with centre-back Jimmy Dunne – meaning Yoann Barbet was forced to shift to left wing-back – and things went downhill from there for the R’s.

Mitrovic scored his second of the game just a minute later while goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Antonee Robinson meant it finished 4-1 in west London.

Some of Warburton’s tactical substitutions, such as the introduction of Dykes on multiple occasions, have worked wonders this season but yesterday the decision to bring Dunne on in place of McCallum appeared to have the opposite effect than was intended.

It’s still been an impressive start to the season for the R’s, who are just two points outside the play-offs as things stand, but it seems some supporters were frustrated by their manager’s decision-making yesterday – particularly the substitution before things went downhill for them.

Many fans took to Twitter to vent their annoyance at that call…

Shocking game management today. At 1-1, he brings off McCallum and leaves the execrable Odubajo on for the full 90. Should have brought Albert on to get some crosses in for the front two. Amos sat on the bench all game too. — @Henry_L_Palmetto (@HenryLPalmetto) October 16, 2021

#qpr warburton has to admit his substituion of mccallum led to the loss to fulham — Raghu Bala (@raghurambala) October 16, 2021

Agree – only decent fullbacks at the club Wallace and mccallum, strange decision to bring Sam off — J (@qprjs) October 16, 2021

We started second half well and deservedly equalised. Stupid substitution to take McCallum off. — Timo Lohi (@TimoLohi) October 16, 2021

Poor substitutions. Why take McCallum off? We need wing backs. And made mitro, who did nothing else, have the touch on goal. — J QPR D (@jimmdud1) October 16, 2021

Unless McCallum was injured, decision to take him off was catastrophic. Totally lost shape. Barbet is not and will never be a left wing back, and we need him in central defence. DeWijs and Odubajo are not good enough at this level, period. — Jon Rouse (@JonRouse9) October 16, 2021

I hate having to change a system so late into a game – that’s not to knock Dunne, as he’s very good. But having to take off McCallum has completely changed this game. #QPR — N. Reinis-Keightley (@nickreinis) October 16, 2021

Since McCallum went off we have been all over the place. Dreadful. — Clash City Ranger (@ClashnQPR) October 16, 2021