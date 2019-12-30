Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Leaves us vulnerable’, ‘I like it’ – These Leeds United fans weigh up a tactical imbalance seen at St. Andrew’s

Published

2 mins ago

on

Leeds United full-back Gjanni Alioski was caught out on a number of occasions on Sunday as the Whites edged their match against Birmingham City 5-4.

The Whites typically operate with a very attacking setup as they dominate possession and territory, which allows Marcelo Bielsa’s full-backs to move higher up the pitch while Leeds have the ball.

This was the case against Birmingham City as Alioski and Luke Ayling registered a combined four assists, with Ayling also scoring a goal of his own.

How much can you remember from Leeds United in the 2018/19 season?

1 of 15

Who scored the first Championship goal of the Marcelo Bielsa era?

However, as the game ended 5-4, it is clear that Leeds weren’t without defensive instability and the game never really settled.

Each of the home side’s four goals came from wide positions, outlining that the weak point that the Blues looked to exploit was Leeds’ full-backs (in particular Alioski) playing far too high up the pitch and leaving the centre-backs exposed to a counter-attack.

On multiple occasions, the North Macedonian international was caught out by breaks from the hosts as he struggled to track back and stop the wingers from getting crosses into the box.

While he posed a significant threat going forward, defensive his lapses contributed to Leeds conceding four goals yesterday. Average position data from LUFCDATA highlights just how high up Alioski was playing at St. Andrew’s:

The imbalance between the average position of Alioski and Ayling (numbers 10 and 2) was picked up by the Athletic’s Phil Hay who outlined why Leeds appeared to be so vulnerable to attacks down their left-hand side yesterday.

He claimed that the imbalance of Ayling being more reserved was not matched by Alioski who was much further up the pitch, meaning the Whites struggled to cover the huge gaps being left down the left side of Leeds’ defence.

The style of play is sure to divide opinion with Leeds’ attacking play so scintillating but their defensive setup suffering as a result. Here, we take a look at some of Whites supporters’ responses to this alarming reveal and key shortcoming of Leeds’ performance against Birmingham…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Leaves us vulnerable’, ‘I like it’ – These Leeds United fans weigh up a tactical imbalance seen at St. Andrew’s

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: