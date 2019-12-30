‘Leaves us vulnerable’, ‘I like it’ – These Leeds United fans weigh up a tactical imbalance seen at St. Andrew’s

Leeds United full-back Gjanni Alioski was caught out on a number of occasions on Sunday as the Whites edged their match against Birmingham City 5-4.

The Whites typically operate with a very attacking setup as they dominate possession and territory, which allows Marcelo Bielsa’s full-backs to move higher up the pitch while Leeds have the ball.

This was the case against Birmingham City as Alioski and Luke Ayling registered a combined four assists, with Ayling also scoring a goal of his own.

However, as the game ended 5-4, it is clear that Leeds weren’t without defensive instability and the game never really settled.

Each of the home side’s four goals came from wide positions, outlining that the weak point that the Blues looked to exploit was Leeds’ full-backs (in particular Alioski) playing far too high up the pitch and leaving the centre-backs exposed to a counter-attack.

On multiple occasions, the North Macedonian international was caught out by breaks from the hosts as he struggled to track back and stop the wingers from getting crosses into the box.

While he posed a significant threat going forward, defensive his lapses contributed to Leeds conceding four goals yesterday. Average position data from LUFCDATA highlights just how high up Alioski was playing at St. Andrew’s:

Here is an average player position map from @InStatFootball. Lots to digest, but just look at the advanced position of number 28 Gaetano Berardi. He came on in the 86th minute and made a crucial tackle to turnover possession in the build up to the winning goal. #LUFC pic.twitter.com/ly6R7R9T3d — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) December 30, 2019

The imbalance between the average position of Alioski and Ayling (numbers 10 and 2) was picked up by the Athletic’s Phil Hay who outlined why Leeds appeared to be so vulnerable to attacks down their left-hand side yesterday.

He claimed that the imbalance of Ayling being more reserved was not matched by Alioski who was much further up the pitch, meaning the Whites struggled to cover the huge gaps being left down the left side of Leeds’ defence.

The style of play is sure to divide opinion with Leeds’ attacking play so scintillating but their defensive setup suffering as a result. Here, we take a look at some of Whites supporters’ responses to this alarming reveal and key shortcoming of Leeds’ performance against Birmingham…

I’d start Douglas myself he’s a natural LB ! Doesn’t bring alioskis energy going forward but knows his job far better ! Alioski positioning is terrible. — Liam Rumsey (@LiamRumsey64) December 30, 2019

More times than not he’s out of position. Douglas needs to come back in. — Phil (@philleeds12345) December 30, 2019

Douglas has to start against West Brom in my humble opinion, Phil. What are your thoughts? Alioski is great and full of energy but we do get picked off too easily down that side when he plays LB — LUFC (@p3d87) December 30, 2019

This is a little harsh when for large parts of the first half we operated a back 3 of Cooper, White & Ayling then after half time we tweaked it so Phillips dropped into the 3 instead – impacting both Ayling and KP average position. Dallas and Costa shared RWB when this happened. — Phil Braithwaite (@PhilLUFC) December 30, 2019

Missing Forshaw big time. Doesn't offer much going forward but does break up opponents flow well. A modern day David Batty. — Gareth George (@gaffer_g) December 30, 2019

Hes a live wire and brilliant on his day and really helps with the goals but defensively leaves us vulnerable. Always felt Douglas / Dallas offer a better balance at LB. — Jake Riley (@JakeyRiley) December 30, 2019

I’m not sure yesterday’s match is a good example to use for any analytics but if we do we have to break it down in 15 minute intervals and we would see huge positional differences. Fundamentally we have to get better at defending the long ball, that’s where we struggle. — Darren John Young 💙💛🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DarrenJohnYoung) December 30, 2019

Also Dallas playing almost as a third right sided player meaning less cover for the left from Klich/Dallas — Scott Sadler (@sadler2511) December 30, 2019

It gives Leeds more of an attacking prowess. Alioski is a winger playing left back. Ayling more a full back who has more natural tendencies to be a defender first. I like it — peter-maurice (@petermauriceuk) December 30, 2019

Swap Dallas and Alioski???? Just a thought. — Paul Allen (@PaulJam50) December 30, 2019