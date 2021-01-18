‘Leave it well alone’ – Leeds United plotting fresh transfer swoop for EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Swansea City winger Yan Dhanda according to the Daily Mail.

Dhanda has struggled for consistent game time with Steve Cooper’s side in the Championship this season, but has been linked with a move to Elland Road.

The winger has made 14 appearances in total for the Swans, who are currently sat second in the Championship table after their opening 24 matches of this year’s campaign.

A move to Leeds could be a tempting proposition for Dhanda though, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side showing glimpses of their quality in the Premier League this term.

The Leeds boss already has some strong options available to him in wide areas of his squad, but is clearly keen to add much-needed depth in that area before the January transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Would Dhanda be a good signing for Leeds United this month and is he needed though?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

I don’t think this is an inspiring swoop at all.

Dhanda is a steady player, but he’s hardly a player I look at and think ‘Premier League quality’.

He’s not what Leeds need at all this month in terms of quality.Leeds need more players of the ilk of Rodrigo and Raphinha, not a player in Dhanda that is no better than Tyler Roberts.

It’s all about Leeds being progressive in the transfer window, otherwise just sit tight on your money.

Andrea Radrizzani shouldn’t be spending unnecessary money, which is what this would be. Leave it well alone.

George Harbey:

It could be a decent addition.

Leeds need to start thinking about the long-term now. The players which helped them win promotion last season have been decent this time around, but upgrades need to be made.

You look at Pablo Hernandez who is only getting older, and you feel that a new, young playmaker is needed to freshen things up.

Dhanda has shown flashes of his quality whilst in a Swansea shirt, and he is clearly very talented on the ball.

As is often the case with a Marcelo Bielsa signing, you have to be very fit and athletic if you want to fit into his side.

Whether Dhanda has that sort of work-rate required, I’m not too sure.

Phil Spencer:

I think that this could be an excellent move for Leeds United.

After coming through the ranks with Liverpool Yan Dhanda looks like a player of genuine quality.

He’s shown that in bucketloads during his time at Swansea City as he drops into pockets of space and looks to create opportunities for his teammates.

The Swans have ambitions of securing promotion to the Premier League and if they’re to do that then they’ll need Dhanda on board as he offers them something truly unique.

But if Marcelo Bielsa comes calling then it could be a tough move to turn down. Dhanda is very much in the same fit as Pablo Hernandez and it’s plausible that he could be seen as the long-term successor to the veteran midfielder.