West Bromwich Albion will have seen their Wednesday evening 1-1 draw at relegation-battling Cardiff City as two points dropped in their hunt for the Championship play-offs.

The Baggies went on a remarkable run soon after Carlos Corberan replaced Steve Bruce in the dugout but, coinciding with the Spaniard signing a new contract following speculation he was set to join Leeds United, the drop-off has been stark since.

Albion grinded out a pair of 1-0 wins over Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns to bring them back into contention, but in letting a lead slip in South Wales the gap still stands at five points to sixth-placed Millwall with just nine remaining matches to play with.

George Elek has changed his stance on the Baggies' play-off hopes recently and explained why on the Not The Top 20 Podcast YouTube channel.

He said: "Having been pretty bullish that West Brom were going to force their way into the top six, I now don't (think they will).

"The reason for that is their away form and specifically their away performances.

"They are a completely different football team away from home than at home and their away performances leave a lot to be desired.

"This was the first game where they've picked up a point away from home in five, they'd lost their four previous away games, conceding two, two, three and two."

The Verdict

Problems have arisen in the final third as well with the Baggies only scoring more than one goal on one occasion in their last ten Championship outings.

That has put a huge amount of pressure on the backline to keep a clean sheet for them to win matches.

That effort has not been helped by consistent goalkeeping errors since Albion failed to address the position in the summer window.

But, especially since Alex Palmer has been ruled out through injury, be it David Button or Josh Griffiths, they never seem too far from a disappointing goal being conceded, which includes Sory Kaba's equaliser for Cardiff last night.