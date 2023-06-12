This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton are interested in signing Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Saints are looking to appoint Russell Martin as their new manager, and it seems they are keen on reuniting the pair at St Mary’s Stadium.

The report states that Southampton could up their pursuit for Grimes once the deal for Martin is confirmed.

Swansea will be keen on getting a large fee for Grimes, who has been crucial for the team since Martin’s arrival.

Would Matt Grimes be a good signing for Southampton?

We asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on this story and whether they thought he would be a good signing for the Saints.

Adam Jones

This is probably the least surprising transfer rumour of all time because he has been crucial for Russell Martin at Swansea City.

The exceptionally talented and technically gifted midfielder has all the ingredients required to make the step-up to a team gunning for automatic promotion next season and it's actually a surprise that he has stayed at the Swansea.com Stadium for as long as he has.

Regardless of who could leave and who's likely to stay, Grimes is an ideal addition because he already knows how Martin operates and can help other first-teamers adapt to his methods.

But the fact James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia could leave could make him a particularly important player.

Grimes has two years left on his contract, so he could be an expensive addition but the potential sales of Ward-Prowse and Lavia could make this deal possible.

Brett Worthington

This could be a smart acquisition for Southampton.

This transfer, if it were to happen, seems to make perfect sense for everyone involved. It allows Southampton to add a creative midfielder to their ranks.

While it means Grimes gets an upgrade in terms of level and Swansea will get a sizeable fee that they can reinvest into the squad.

It is a surprise that Grimes is still at Swansea considering the performances he has put in during his time there.

Southampton dropping down a level means they need to add a bit of know-how from the Championship, and for that midfield area, there may be no one better.

Grimes is a controlled, confident player who fits the style of play Southampton are used to, and the midfielder is fully aware of what Russell Martin wants, having played for him.

That type of midfielder is crucial in a Martin team, so adding someone like Grimes makes perfect sense.

Ned Holmes

This is a no-brainer for Southampton and for Russell Martin.

Matt Grimes has been the young manager's trusted lieutenant at Swansea City and arguably the most important player at the club during his tenure.

Not only is he a good leader, the central midfielder's outstanding passing ability has made him a perfect fit for Martin's possession-heavy style while he relishes a challenge as well.

With James Ward-Prowse seemingly set to leave St Mary's, a midfielder that can dictate play and keep the Saints ticking over is needed and Grimes is the ideal fit.

He has been deserving of a move to a top Championship club for some time now and it makes sense for him to follow Martin to the South Coast.