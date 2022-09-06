“Learnt some lessons” – Reading fan pundit delivers verdict over Royals current ownership

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading have had a tumultuous few seasons both on and off the field when it comes to management, results and ownership.

It wasn’t that long ago that the Royals were eyeing a potential play-off spot in the Championship, only to fall away at the final hurdle. Then, in the last campaign under Veljko Paunovic, things fell apart spectacularly. The manager lost his job as the side slid down the table and looked like they could be relegation fodder.

In addition, the side were slapped with a points deduction, which put them in event more trouble at the wrong end of the table. However, Paul Ince came in to steady the ship and ensure at least another year of second tier football – and things do appear as though they could be starting to look up for the club now.

This season has at least started well for Reading, with the side managing five wins from their opening eight league games. It’s left them third in the division so far, which has surprised many, and they continue to put in good performances having seen off the likes of Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Millwall.

That could come down to some of the business that the side managed during the summer transfer window and credit has to be given to the side for some of the players they have been able to bring in. Baba Rahman has returned on a short-term deal from Chelsea for example, whilst Sam Hutchinson and Shane Long have also agreed to move to the Royals.

Now, Reading’s Football League World fan pundit Johnny Hunt has revealed he feels that lessons are being learned by the club’s owners and that things are starting to get better for the side this year.

Speaking about it, he said: “Certainly, compared to a year ago, I think the owners have maybe learnt some lessons on and off the pitch from where we were at, obviously under the restrictions of the embargo.

“We lost our academy status but things are getting fixed. Noel Hunt is the Under-23 coach, director of recruitment Mark Bowen back as Director of Football Operations and obviously Paul Ince. You know, I think for all those implications, I think this summer has been probably one of our best transfer windows. We’ve got good experienced players in and a plan and a passion back for the team, which is great to see.

“Off the pitch, hopefully the owners now can start moving forwards and communication has been needed now for a long time and still can improve but it’s a lot better place than it was a year ago and it can only get better.”

The Verdict

It has been a real topsy-turvy year or so for Reading, from the highs of being at the very top of the Championship table to just barely avoiding League One football last season.

It’s clearly not easy to be a Royals fan at the moment but it appears that order is slowly being restored at the club. The transfer window could be deemed a success for the side, especially when you consider the embargo and restrictions that have previously been placed on the club and the business they still managed to do.

Paul Ince has got things under control so far too it seems, with the manager leading the club into the top six and towards the automatic promotion places. If he can keep it up, then it will be another big turnaround for the club and the side will be lauded for the work they have put in during the summer window.

Part of that does come down to the owners who have ensured they have landed the players they want and that deals have been done to benefit the club. If they can continue on this wavelength, then it might be a lot more of a steady ship off the field for Reading during this campaign.