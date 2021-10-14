‘Learning from mistakes’, ‘Seriously good’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as player agreement finalised

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that talented young keeper Jack Hall has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Great news 🙌 🦉 Jack Hall has signed his first professional contract with the Owls!#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) October 14, 2021

The 17-year-old has come through the ranks at Hillsborough and is extremely highly-rated, with his performances at academy level earning him international recognition this week as he featured for the England U18 side.

And, that positive week has continued for the stopper, as the Owls announced on their official site that terms have been agreed.

Hall was delighted to commit his future to the club, as he explained how he has Wednesday fans in his family and that this is a ‘dream’ for him.

As you would expect, the news went down very well with the Wednesday support, who were glad to see that the club moved quickly to agree a deal with the youngster, something that hasn’t happened with other players in the past.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Get Moore out reacting to the news like: "GET MOORE OUT." But seriously good bit of business this. Hopefully we can develop him well. — Callum Breese (@BreeseCallum) October 14, 2021

Congratulations!! And well done wednesday! — Sergej Odström (@SergejOdstrom) October 14, 2021

Heard this lad got a big big future @77chill — Fletch_1985 (@Fletch19852) October 14, 2021

Learning from mistakes finally — Ramblers Anonymous (@RamblersAnonym1) October 14, 2021

Boom 💥 — Nicholas Brown (@NickOfTheBrown) October 14, 2021

Congrats mate — ED14 (@ED6ixx) October 14, 2021