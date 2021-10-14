Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Learning from mistakes’, ‘Seriously good’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as player agreement finalised

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that talented young keeper Jack Hall has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old has come through the ranks at Hillsborough and is extremely highly-rated, with his performances at academy level earning him international recognition this week as he featured for the England U18 side.

And, that positive week has continued for the stopper, as the Owls announced on their official site that terms have been agreed.

Hall was delighted to commit his future to the club, as he explained how he has Wednesday fans in his family and that this is a ‘dream’ for him.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14

The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls?

As you would expect, the news went down very well with the Wednesday support, who were glad to see that the club moved quickly to agree a deal with the youngster, something that hasn’t happened with other players in the past.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Learning from mistakes’, ‘Seriously good’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as player agreement finalised

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: