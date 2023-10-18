Highlights Shea Charles' red card during the international break is a setback for Southampton and Northern Ireland.

Michael O'Neill believes that Charles can learn from the experience and avoid similar mistakes in the future.

The yellow card for dissent early in the game put Charles at risk for further trouble, and Slovenia capitalized on it to secure the win.

Southampton star summer signing Shea Charles has suffered a setback during the international break.

The Northern Ireland midfielder was dismissed in Tuesday night’s Euro 2024 qualifying clash with Slovenia.

The 19-year-old has been one of the few bright spots to an otherwise disappointing campaign for Michael O’Neill’s side.

He was initially booked for dissent early in the first half before a 58th minute challenge on Andraz Sporar earned him a second yellow and an early bath.

Slovenia scored from the resulting free-kick, which proved the difference between the two sides at Windsor Park.

What has Michael O’Neill said about Shea Charles’ red card for Northern Ireland?

O’Neill refused to be too critical of the Saints player, highlighting that experience will prevent him from making similar mistakes in the future.

The former Stoke City boss was unhappy with the yellow for dissent but believes that Slovenia played the occasion to get Charles sent off, which he can learn from.

“This is a learning curve for young players,” said O’Neill, via News Letter.

“[Slovenia] are a much more experienced international team than we are.

“You can see that in the way they managed the situation and played the referee a little bit.

“The emotion in the stadium obviously transferred to the players a little bit, everyone gets a bit frustrated with some of the decisions…If you’re booked for dissent, that’s poor.

“You put yourself under pressure so we have to learn from that.

“We’ve probably seen a little combination of inexperience in a number of players and also just the nature of the emotion in the game when you’re chasing the game against a team that are a little bit more experienced and that can spill over a little bit.”

Charles has played in each of Northern Ireland’s qualifying games so far in this international season, but he will miss next month’s clash with Finland.

The defeat left O’Neill’s side fifth in a six-team group and mathematically out of qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany.

The midfielder signed for Russell Martin’s side from Manchester City in a deal worth a reported £10.5 million.

The youngster has featured nine times in the Championship so far for the south coast club, including five starts.

Southampton are currently 10th in the table, one point adrift of the play-off places after 11 games.

The Saints return to action this weekend as Martin’s side takes on Hull City at the MKM Stadium on 21 October.

Can Shea Charles learn from his latest international setback?

A yellow card for dissent so early in the game opens you up to getting in trouble later in the match.

Slovenia exploited that well, but it is such a silly reason to put yourself in trouble and is something Charles needs to take a lesson from.

While the result of the game was materially meaningless, it was still a disheartening day for the team, and the winning goal coming from the free Charles gave away makes it sting that bit more.

O’Neill has been fair with his comments after the game, and Martin should look to speak to him about the incident upon his return to Southampton too.