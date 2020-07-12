Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Learn to make substitutions’ – Plenty of Swansea fans are saying the same thing after Leeds defeat

Published

4 mins ago

on

Swansea City lost 1-0 to Leeds United in the Championship this afternoon.

Steve Cooper’s side had leapfrogged Cardiff into 6th-place of the Championship table today, as they held Leeds for 89 minutes of the game in South Wales.

Though it was second-half substitute Pablo Hernandez who came on to score the later winner for the Yorkshire club, who extend their lead at the top of the table by three points.

Can you get 100% on this Swansea City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 13

Who was Swansea City's top goalscorer in the 2018-19 season?

For Swansea however, it marks the end of a three game unbeaten run. They went into today on the back of consecutive wins in the Championship for the first time since December, but are left a point and a place outside the top-six.

Needless to say, plenty of Swans fans were impressed by how well their team coped with Leeds for much of the game, but many were left frustrated at conceding the late goal.

Here’s what the Swansea fans had to say on their team’s performance v Leeds today:


Related Topics:

Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Learn to make substitutions’ – Plenty of Swansea fans are saying the same thing after Leeds defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: