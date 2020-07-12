‘Learn to make substitutions’ – Plenty of Swansea fans are saying the same thing after Leeds defeat

Swansea City lost 1-0 to Leeds United in the Championship this afternoon.

Steve Cooper’s side had leapfrogged Cardiff into 6th-place of the Championship table today, as they held Leeds for 89 minutes of the game in South Wales.

Though it was second-half substitute Pablo Hernandez who came on to score the later winner for the Yorkshire club, who extend their lead at the top of the table by three points.

For Swansea however, it marks the end of a three game unbeaten run. They went into today on the back of consecutive wins in the Championship for the first time since December, but are left a point and a place outside the top-six.

Needless to say, plenty of Swans fans were impressed by how well their team coped with Leeds for much of the game, but many were left frustrated at conceding the late goal.

Here’s what the Swansea fans had to say on their team’s performance v Leeds today:

Learn to make substitutions Cooper — Matthew (@SCFC_Matthew) July 12, 2020

Absolute sickener, a really good effort from the boys but for me Cooper has to take fault for this. They’ve clearly been taking more control in the last 20 minutes and with tired legs everywhere he’s made 1 sub, has to react earlier! #swans — SwansTalk (@swans_talk) July 12, 2020

Gutting, it was always going to be Pablo. Cooper yet again not making subs when we clearly needed changes. He’s done it all season which is why we concede late goals — Adam Davies (@AdamDavies21) July 12, 2020

IM FUMING — Brandon (@WelshShaggerrr) July 12, 2020

Credit to the players but it’s coopers lack of man management again. The players are shattered but he won’t make a change, why? The players played so well but needed cooper to help them — Seb Phillips (@Seb_Phillips) July 12, 2020

Unlucky today, we were absolutely fantastic — JacksAngle (@JacksAngle) July 12, 2020

tough game — Michael Di Paolo (@NotNotMichael) July 12, 2020