‘Learn from the past’, ‘Let him go’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Championship rivals consider transfer swoop for attacker

Sheffield Wednesday face a battle to keep hold of Josh Windass this summer, with Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Stoke all keen on the attacker.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Championship trio have been impressed with the former Rangers man this season.

Despite the Owls struggles, with Darren Moore’s men four points from safety with two to play, Windass has done reasonably well, scoring nine goals and registering five assists this season.

Even though he is clearly important to the team, it’s fair to say that most fans would be open to selling Windass for the right price in the summer, whether the team are relegated or not, although an exit is inevitable if the club are playing in the third tier.

Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

Many feel the club need to rebuild, and this potential sale would give the boss more freedom in the market.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Wednesday fans on Twitter…

We may have to cash in on Windass and Iorfa. Certainly if we get silly bids. The size of the rebuild is one whereby we cannot rely on who is still under contract and a few free transfers. — Tom Griffiths (@griffiths_tom41) April 27, 2021

I like him, decent player but if get offered 2mill we'd have 2 take it — Mark (@Mark41782211) April 27, 2021

let him go, thinks hes R9 — Tom Wainwright (@TomWain_wright) April 27, 2021

Would value Windass at 3m and would also sell him for that. — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) April 27, 2021

He’s been good but nothing special, he’d probably score a few in league one but I don’t rate him that much — michael parkinson (@MParkinton) April 27, 2021

Sell for 3 / 4 million and rebuild. Learn from the past #swfc https://t.co/CUH44delJR — Russ (@RussAmos333) April 27, 2021

Sell him at a profit — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) April 27, 2021