‘Learn from the past’, ‘Let him go’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Championship rivals consider transfer swoop for attacker

9 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday face a battle to keep hold of Josh Windass this summer, with Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Stoke all keen on the attacker.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Championship trio have been impressed with the former Rangers man this season.

Despite the Owls struggles, with Darren Moore’s men four points from safety with two to play, Windass has done reasonably well, scoring nine goals and registering five assists this season.

Even though he is clearly important to the team, it’s fair to say that most fans would be open to selling Windass for the right price in the summer, whether the team are relegated or not, although an exit is inevitable if the club are playing in the third tier.

Many feel the club need to rebuild, and this potential sale would give the boss more freedom in the market.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Wednesday fans on Twitter…


