Leandro Bacuna starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to face Preston on Saturday

Cardiff City will be hoping to kick on from their much needed 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on the cusp of the international break when they travel to Preston North End on Saturday.

Wales international Kieffer Moore popped up with a brace last time out to earn the three points that has given the Bluebirds some breathing space above the relegation zone. Steve Morison has been given the manager’s job until the end of the season since the interval and will be looking to justify the club’s faith with a positive result at Deepdale.

Tom Sang and James Collins are back fit and available for selection this weekend against North End who are unbeaten in their last seven home league games. However, we are predicting an unchanged XI from the one that tamed the Terriers in the Welsh capital…

This will depend on the fitness of Kieffer Moore who played a full match for Wales versus Belgium on Tuesday evening. Scoring a vital first half equaliser that saw Rob Page’s men book their place in the World Cup qualification play-offs.

Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies made a great impact from the bench in the Huddersfield win so will probably be in Morison’s considerations, but Mark Harris is a player who has looked rejuvenated under the new manager and could make his presence known in combination with Moore and Leandro Bacuna.

It should be a cracking atmosphere in the Welsh capital, welcoming Mick McCarthy’s permanent successor with an opportunity to pull six points clear of the bottom three.