Leam Richardson sets challenge for on loan Everton player at Wigan Athletic this season

Wigan Athletic came away from Birmingham City with a 1-0 win yesterday, a particularly impressive result given the Latics had been playing with ten men following Joe Bennett’s red card in the tenth minute of the game.

It was on loan Everton man Nathan Broadhead who scored the winning goal with eight minutes of time to go.

Broadhead’s first goal for Wigan will no doubt be a welcome one as he now looks to carry on his form and show similar form to last season as he scored ten league goals whilst on loan with Sunderland.

This is something his manager is keen to see as well with Leam Richardson believing he could have a big part to play as he told Wigan Today: “You saw last year with the recruitment, with every player who came in, we wanted to bring in good people as well as good players.

“It’s so important that everyone in that dressing room is wanting and willing to work as hard as they can for everybody as much as themselves.

“You’ve seen already that Nathan has that – as have the other lads – and he’ll fit in very well here.

“And as well as being a very good person, he showed that he’s a very good player as well.

“It’s important with any player who joins your club – whether they’re young or old, loan player or permanent – that they become the best player they can while they’re here.

“We’ve set certain goals that me and Nathan have agreed on, and I will work tirelessly hard alongside Nathan to ensure he achieves those goals.”

The hardest Wigan Athletic quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 How many points have Wigan Athletic amassed in the Premier League since its inception in 1992? 339 293 302 331

The Verdict:

Nathan Broadhead has shown he has the ability in League One and can now be an important player in the Championship for Wigan this season but he needs to make sure he builds off his goal and kicks on now.

The 24-year-old is on loan from the top flight meaning his parent club see that potential and if he proves his talent in the second tier this year he could get the opportunity at Everton soon.

Richardson seems committed to the project of making him the best player he can be and getting results out of him which will only help him in his mission to succeed this year.