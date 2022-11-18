Leam Richardson sends classy message after Wigan Athletic exit

Leam Richardson has revealed his pride at managing Wigan Athletic after he was sacked earlier this month.

The 42-year-old was initially at the Latics as assistant to Paul Cook before taking over following his departure and he did a fantastic job, that included winning League One last season.

Whilst this season was tough, Richardson was still appreciated by the support, whilst he will always be remembered at the club after a stand was named in his honour following his role in saving Charlie Wyke after the striker suffered a cardiac arrest.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Richardson sent an emotional message to the fans via the LMA after his exit.

“It has been an honour to manage and coach such a fantastic football club over the past five-and-a-half years. I have worked hard to represent myself and the football club to the best of my ability, to develop players and staff, and to build an environment and a culture that runs through the club.

“To have a stand named after me is very humbling for both me and my family and is something I will be forever grateful for. I can honestly say, the best success for me is not the trophies or medals, it is seeing many of the players grow and improve as people in their profession and develop into Championship, Premier League and international footballers.

“I will always be eternally grateful for the support given to me and my family, I wish the club and my successor every success in the future, as they have a fantastic group of people to work with. I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

The verdict

This is a very classy statement from Richardson and it shows just what the club meant to him after working in different roles over the past five years.

To send a message like this after a sacking that many felt was harsh also shows how he is as a man and he will be desperate for the club to succeed moving forward.

This is good for the fans to read and they will certainly appreciate everything Richardson did whilst also looking forward to a new era with excitement.

