Leam Richardson reacts to bold Bolton Wanderers claim ahead of Wigan Athletic clash

Wigan face off against their derby rivals Bolton this weekend in what is sure to be a feisty clash between the two, and boss Leam Richardson has now spoken to Wigan Today about the comments laid down by Wanderers manager Ian Evatt earlier in the week.

The Latics have had a fantastic start to their League One campaign after they were taken over by fresh owners and investing in their squad over the summer. It has paid off so far, with the club flying high near the promotion places in the table.

Bolton themselves have adapted well to the league, managing to be up amongst the play-off contenders so far despite only just being promoted from League Two.

Now, the two sides are set to face off in what should be an important and exciting match this weekend.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt spoke out earlier this week too to claim his side were ‘the best team in the league’ ahead of the tie. Bolton have certainly looked sharp and could be up there at the end of the season but it’s early days in the season and is a bold claim by the boss.

Wigan themselves have been doing incredibly well but there were no such claims when Leam Richardson was quizzed about those comments from the former Chesterfield player. Instead, he told Wigan Today: “You’d have to ask why he’s saying they’re the best team in the league, because there’s another 20-plus teams in there. I think it’s great that he’s got so much confidence in himself and his players.

“He’s the leader of that team, so he’s got to profess that going forwards. Listening to Ian, he’s obviously happy in himself with that level of performance they’re delivering. But listen, leagues are won and lost in May, so wherever teams finish is where they deserve to.

“Come the end of the campaign, we’ll all have finished where we deserve to have finished. Come the end of May, people normally end up where they deserve to end up.” Richardson then didn’t make any claim about his own side or become drawn into a battle of the minds before the important derby game this weekend. There is no question that both men are doing well with their respective teams and a good result for either of them this weekend would serve them well going forward – but there is still plenty of the season to go and they’ll have to keep it up for the remainder of the campaign. The Verdict Leam Richardson has done a fantastic job with Wigan since taking over at the DW Stadium. He led them during some of their toughest times and managed to keep them afloat in League One despite them plunging towards relegation and in the midst of all their off-field issues. The manager was rewarded with a full-time contract, was able to invest in the squad and the club are now reaping the benefits of trusting him. He has done superbly so far and looks like he has turned Wigan into one of the best sides in the third tier and a strong promotion candidate – and they’ll want to make a real statement this weekend by picking up a good result against their rivals Bolton.